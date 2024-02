Doris Guggisberg’s Newly Released "Detours" is a Heartfelt Journey of Faith, Love, and Unexpected Blessings in a Modern Christian Romance

Redwood Falls, MN, February 20, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “Detours: Seldom does life turn out the way we expect it to.”: a captivating tale of love, faith, and God’s guiding hand. “Detours: Seldom does life turn out the way we expect it to.” is the creation of published author, Doris Guggisberg, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and a dedicated church librarian.Guggisberg shares, “Adam Wallace thought he had his life all planned out until he couldn’t get a job in his field of study after college. Rose Miller’s life was drastically changed when a medical mishap put her in a wheelchair in a nursing home. Beth Young, sister to Rose and an employee of Adam, had the perfect suburban life with her husband and three children until she and her husband were in a car accident that changed everything. Samantha and Dwayne had a love that couldn’t be. A police investigation, lawyer suppositions, missing persons, embezzlement, and a funeral bring them all together, along with mystery, revenge, inspiration, and romance. Will any of them turn back to God in time?”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Doris Guggisberg’s new book weaves an inspiring narrative of faith and romance, enthralling readers with a story of unforeseen turns and divine love.Consumers can purchase “Detours: Seldom does life turn out the way we expect it to.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Detours: Seldom does life turn out the way we expect it to.” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.