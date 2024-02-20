Doris Guggisberg’s Newly Released "Detours" is a Heartfelt Journey of Faith, Love, and Unexpected Blessings in a Modern Christian Romance

“Detours: Seldom does life turn out the way we expect it to.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Doris Guggisberg invites readers into a world where God's plan unfolds in unexpected ways as shocking twists of fate bring together a cast of affable characters on a collision course with redemption.