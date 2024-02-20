Ken White Jr.’s Newly Released "Stella: The Star of Bethlehem" is a Sweet Tale of What Became of a Special, Chosen Star
“Stella: The Star of Bethlehem” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ken White Jr. is an imaginative adventure that shares a vibrant tale of the night Christ was born.
Pueblo, CO, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Stella: The Star of Bethlehem”: a warm and inspiring juvenile fiction. “Stella: The Star of Bethlehem” is the creation of published author, Ken White Jr., a proud husband, father, and grandfather who retired in 2019 after a career as a financial investment consultant.
White shares, “Have you ever wondered about the star of Bethlehem?
“A little girl named Krissy did, and her granddad shares an amazing story about the star.
“The star’s name is Stella, and she impresses you as she shines above the stable. She inspires you by giving her all to show the way to the baby Jesus. However, you will be surprised by what happens next.
“So where is the star of Bethlehem now? That is Stella’s secret. Read to find out!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ken White Jr.’s new book will delight and entertain as readers race to see what becomes of Stella.
Consumers can purchase “Stella: The Star of Bethlehem” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stella: The Star of Bethlehem,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
White shares, “Have you ever wondered about the star of Bethlehem?
“A little girl named Krissy did, and her granddad shares an amazing story about the star.
“The star’s name is Stella, and she impresses you as she shines above the stable. She inspires you by giving her all to show the way to the baby Jesus. However, you will be surprised by what happens next.
“So where is the star of Bethlehem now? That is Stella’s secret. Read to find out!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ken White Jr.’s new book will delight and entertain as readers race to see what becomes of Stella.
Consumers can purchase “Stella: The Star of Bethlehem” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stella: The Star of Bethlehem,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories