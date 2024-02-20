Sheri Dunham Haan’s Newly Released “The Kingdom of Forever: God’s Story For Today’s People” is a Vibrant Depiction of Scripture
“The Kingdom of Forever: God’s Story For Today’s People” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sheri Dunham Haan is an enjoyable resource for discovering a fresh perspective of God’s word.
Lawrenceville, NJ, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Kingdom of Forever: God’s Story For Today’s People”: an inspiring opportunity for reconnecting with God’s word. “The Kingdom of Forever: God’s Story For Today’s People” is the creation of published author, Sheri Dunham Haan, the former Executive Director of Christian Schools International. She is also the mother of two sons and grandmother of five precious grandchildren.
Haan shares, “God’s story. The most amazing story that has ever been told. It began a forever ago as God surveyed the endless space. He foresaw the future which was soon to appear. With the power of his will, he spoke. Angels filled the skies. Innumerable angels, all singing praise to their Creator. Imagine the angels’ surprise when they heard God’s words call forth numerous amazing creations—seas and creeks; trees and plants; mountains and valleys; animals, some so tiny they could hardly be seen, others massive.
“Then God paused. He would now create the crown jewel of creation, the reason for which he created the world. But this time he would not use words. He would form this creature using his own hands. God gathered some dirt, worked it with his hands, shaping it carefully. And then the moment came. God lifted the lifeless creature to himself and breathed his own breath into this first ever person, Adam. God’s heart was pleased.
“God observed his world. He saw creatures of all sizes and shapes, male and female. God then paused, realizing that he was not yet done. He put Adam into a deep sleep and removed one of his ribs. Using it, he created a woman. When Adam awoke, he was amazed. A creature so like him yet different in such interesting ways. Together they explored their new world and each other, experiencing a thrill beyond description.
“God’s amazing world, perfect in every way. That is, until…”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sheri Dunham Haan’s new book helps bring the Word of God to believers at any stage of their spiritual development.
Consumers can purchase “The Kingdom of Forever: God’s Story For Today’s People” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Kingdom of Forever: God's Story For Today's People," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
