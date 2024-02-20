Patricia Harper Boatwright’s Newly Released "The Morning After" Provides a Compelling Perspective on Survival in a World Left Behind After the Rapture
“The Morning After” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Harper Boatwright is a riveting tale, following a man's tumultuous journey through life during the tribulation, offering a gripping exploration of faith, resilience, and survival.
Parsons, TN, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Morning After”: an engaging and vibrant religious fiction. “The Morning After” is the creation of published author, Patricia Harper Boatwright, a dedicated pastor and registered nurse.
Boatwright shares, “This book is fiction, but it is written around true events of the book of Revelation and end-time prophecy. It is about a man, Charles 'Charlie' David Dalton. Its setting is in a small town called Green Clover, Tennessee (fictional).
“Charlie has found himself left behind after the Rapture of the church. The book takes you through events of the Great Tribulation that Charlie and others must endure because they, too, have been left behind.
“This book will take you through the seven years of the Great Tribulation with all the heartbreaks, sorrow, pain, and agony of this time period. The characters in this book find themselves fighting for their lives and their struggles of being Christians during the Great Tribulation.
“My prayer is that you will open your heart and allow God to touch you with the words of this story. The tone of this book is very mild compared to what is really going to happen during this time. There is no way one can actually capture the events that will unfold during the Great Tribulation. One would definitely not want to be on the earth during this seven-year period the Bible speaks of as the Great Tribulation.
“Remember, you do not want to find yourself in the position that Charles 'Charlie' David Dalton found himself on 'the morning after.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Harper Boatwright’s new book delves into the sorrows of life during the tribulation, emphasizing the profound need for redemption and salvation, as characters navigate challenges with enduring faith and hope.
Consumers can purchase “The Morning After” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Morning After,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
