Dr. Yegin Habtes’s New Book, “From A Shepard to a Tenured Professor: Defying the Odds,” Documents the Author’s Life and Travels While Pursuing His Career in Academia
Atlanta, GA, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dr. Yegin Habtes, a professor emeritus at the University of the Virgin Islands, has completed his most recent book, “From A Shepard to a Tenured Professor: Defying the Odds”: a fascinating memoir chronicling the author’s personal and professional lives as he worked to pursue his dreams across multiple continents, rising above his trials to find success in his career, all while raising a family.
Before his retirement in 2017, Dr. Yegin Habtes had been associated with the University of the Virgin Islands for the last thirty-five years. He trained several teachers and administrators in the Virgin Islands’ public, private, and parochial schools to be degreed and certified. Additionally, he served as the head of the Education Division at the University of the Virgin Islands, now the School of Education, and executive director of Leadership in Education Administration Development (LEAD), whereby he received federal funds.
In 1995, Dr. Habtes established the Virgin Islands University Affiliated Program (VIUAP), which later became the Virgin Islands University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities (VIUCEDD), through a grant from the US Department of Health and Human Services. During his tenure as executive director of the center, Dr. Habtes assumed the primary responsibility for serving as a liaison in developing and implementing new and existing interdisciplinary programs under the auspices of this grant. Before he migrated to the Americas, he served as a school principal and trained teachers in Eritrea and Ethiopia. Dr. Habtes has published several articles on achievement motivation, self-concept, academic futility, multicultural education, and educational leadership, and is fluent in five languages.
“This book will take my readers through four continents and several cultures and languages I have experienced,” writes Dr. Habtes. “Some of these countries are very different from each other. I could say this book has something for different readers. My readers in the northern hemisphere will be introduced to the fascinating history of Eritrea and Ethiopia. For those who appreciate different cultures, there is enough material about the cultures and customs practiced in certain parts of Africa and the Caribbean. Yet for educators I trained in Africa, the United States of America, and the Caribbean, a section discusses how to train teachers. Above all, the message I want to leave with everyone who reads this book is to believe that anything is possible if you are with it and think there is more than one way to pursue life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dr. Yegin Habtes’s book is a compelling read that will transport readers as they follow the author’s travels around the globe, and the various cultures he experiences while working hard to find his way and find not only professional but personal successes as well. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Dr. Habtes weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to inspire readers and remain with them long after its poignant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “From A Shepard to a Tenured Professor: Defying the Odds” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
