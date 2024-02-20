Author Simone Boyd’s New Book, "I Like Being Outside," is an Engaging Children’s Story That Celebrates All of the Fun to be Had Outdoors
Recent release “I Like Being Outside” from Newman Springs Publishing author Simone Boyd is a simple book that highlights activities that will get children up and outside, participating in fun activities such as drawing with chalk on the sidewalk, splashing through the sprinkler, playing tag with their siblings, etc.
Chicago, IL, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Simone Boyd, a writer born and raised in Chicago, has completed her new book, “I Like Being Outside”: a delightful children’s story that shows children how much fun being outdoors can be and encourages them to be active and appreciate the world around them.
Author Simone Boyd’s passion for writing started in kindergarten when her teacher shared to her students that they could write their own books and share them with the class during story time. This is where she first developed her “I Like” series. Present day, she is happy she gets to share this series with a bigger audience.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Simone Boyd’s charming tale features bright and colorful illustrations that help to captivate the attention of young readers and listeners. The creative work shares various examples of fun activities to do outside, helping to inspire a love of the outdoors.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “I Like Being Outside” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
