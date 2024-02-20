Author Richard Spinney’s New Book, "More Adventures of EMMA," is a Delightful Story That Follows the Daily Lives of Emma, a Beloved Rescue Dog, and Her Family

Recent release “More Adventures of EMMA” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Spinney is a charming tale of a rescue dog named Emma who loves to wander away from home and explore the world around her. This time around, Emma is joined by the rest of her family, meeting all sorts of unique characters along the way and delivering a series of unforgettable adventures.