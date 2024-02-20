Author Richard Spinney’s New Book, "More Adventures of EMMA," is a Delightful Story That Follows the Daily Lives of Emma, a Beloved Rescue Dog, and Her Family
Recent release “More Adventures of EMMA” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Spinney is a charming tale of a rescue dog named Emma who loves to wander away from home and explore the world around her. This time around, Emma is joined by the rest of her family, meeting all sorts of unique characters along the way and delivering a series of unforgettable adventures.
Brewer, ME, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Emma is an average-size dog who lives with William; his wife Molly; their two dogs, Beauregard, a larger-than-average Newfoundland dog; and Kasey, a giant malamute husky; and Socks, a cat Emma found as an abandoned kitten during one of her many adventures.
Despite living happily in William’s household after she and William found each other, Emma has a tendency to leave the fenced-in yard and go on adventures. Although they sometimes appear inconsequential, there is either something of interest that happens during her outings or as a result of them. Who is it that occupies an apparent abandoned log cabin in the woods? How do townspeople know it was Emma who encountered the Governor’s security detail? What happens that makes William put a tracking device on Emma’s collar?
It is not just Emma who has adventures. On a trip to town, Molly and Kasey meet Allison Stillman, a former Customs agent. Allison recognizes Kasey as a dog she once knew as Tobey. Allison agrees to help train Tobey since he has not been very cooperative while being called Kasey. With Tobey, expect the unexpected - especially when a command is unintentionally given to him, or when he is responding to his former training.
The author, Richard Spinney, is a loving husband and grandfather who served for twenty years in the US Coast Guard. After retiring from the Coast Guard, Spinney settled in his home state of Maine with his family. He joined the Maine Genealogical Society and was its treasurer for fourteen years, and also served as a contributing editor of the Maine Genealogist, for which he wrote several articles, including two lead articles. The author volunteered for six years for Avian Haven, a bird rehabilitation facility in Freedom, Maine, where he transported several hundred birds, from hummingbirds to bald eagles. Richard and his wife of over fifty years have two daughters and three grandsons, and in his spare time, he enjoys photography, writing, reading, and spending time with family.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard Spinney’s adorable tale is a sequel to the author’s other published work, “The Adventures of Emma,” and follows Emma who has now settled into her new home, but still going on wild adventures that introduce her to a whole host of interesting characters. Told from the point of view of Emma herself, “More Adventures of EMMA,” which received a Reader’s Favorite 5-star review, is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, leaving them engaging and eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “More Adventures of EMMA” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
