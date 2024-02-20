Author J. L. Askew’s New Book, "Alaska Deadly: A Novel," is a Riveting Story of a Private Eye and a Former Policeman Who Must Bring Down a Dangerous Russian Operation
Recent release “Alaska Deadly: A Novel” from Covenant Books author J. L. Askew is a gripping tale of a private eye who must locate an ex-cop, only to discover his mission is far more deadly than he could have possibly imagined when he discovers the cop’s daughter has been kidnapped into a Russian human trafficking ring.
New York, NY, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J. L. Askew, a loving father and grandfather who currently resides in Cordova, Tennessee, has completed his new book, “Alaska Deadly: A Novel”: a thrilling novel that follows a private eye who must team up with a former police officer in order to take down a powerful and secretive Russian organization and a human trafficking ring in order to bring home the ex-police officer’s daughter.
A lifetime reader, habitual writer, and diary keeper, author J. L. Askew began composing family histories, case summaries, and court reports as a social worker with a baccalaureate in psychology from the University of Memphis. After obtaining a technical degree, he spent thirty-four years as a field engineer with international corporations working on MRI machines. While based at a home office, his last twelve years included teaching at a technical center, traveling to hospitals around the nation for machine-down emergencies, and technical writing.
“Memphis private eye Race Warren goes to Alaska to find Ron Billings, a client's estranged husband,” writes Askew. “Surviving a deadly encounter with an assassin, Warren realizes someone doesn't want Billings found. Since the fugitive is key to the mystery, the private eye tracks Billings to a remote arctic village where Warren meets Dr. Mark Dunbar, head of a science team studying ancient beliefs that may have led to the bizarre killing of a native woman. Hoping to get information, Warren befriends the scientists as they uncover a cult involved in animal shapeshifting, findings that fit with rumors the girl was killed by a mythic wolf.
“Warren finds Billings, an ex-policeman searching for his daughter, Carrie, taken by Russian Andrey Volkov, head of a human trafficking ring. The private eye and ex-cop join forces, flying to a North Slope oil town where the daughter is believed held in the sex trade. Failing to find Carrie, the two break out another captive, Myra, who reports the daughter is held at the Russian's Anchorage estate. Warren and Billings flee south with the girl, battling Volkov henchmen along the way.
“At the village, the scientists learn a tribal shaman attempted a child sacrifice, but the boy miraculously survives and is rescued from the wilds and placed in a covert foster home. Believing the child is still in danger, Dunbar seeks Warren's help as the team concludes their study and prepares to present their findings in Anchorage where they arrive just as Myra's rescuers deliver the girl safely to the authorities. In an assault on Volkov's mountain fortress, Billings frees his daughter then returns with her to Memphis while Warren stays behind for a final task. After he locates the boy and his caretaker in an old apartment building, Warren faces an unspeakable evil that has killed twice and is bent on destroying the child.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J. L. Askew’s new book is a heart-pounding thrill ride that will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each twist and shocking turn as Warren and Billings risk everything to put an end to Volkov’s dastardly operations. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Askew weaves an unforgettable page-turner that keeps the action coming and will have readers questioning everything right up until the stunning conclusion, leaving them eager for more.
Readers can purchase “Alaska Deadly: A Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
