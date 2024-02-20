Author J. L. Askew’s New Book, "Alaska Deadly: A Novel," is a Riveting Story of a Private Eye and a Former Policeman Who Must Bring Down a Dangerous Russian Operation

Recent release “Alaska Deadly: A Novel” from Covenant Books author J. L. Askew is a gripping tale of a private eye who must locate an ex-cop, only to discover his mission is far more deadly than he could have possibly imagined when he discovers the cop’s daughter has been kidnapped into a Russian human trafficking ring.