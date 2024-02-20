Author Timothy Leacock’s New Book, “Refugee on the Threshold: A True Story,” Follows a Somali Refugee’s Desperate Pleas to Escape Certain Death and Seek Asylum

Recent release “Refugee on the Threshold: A True Story” from Covenant Books author Timothy Leacock is an enthralling tale that centers around Ahmed, a Somali refugee who faces death if he does not flee his country and seek asylum. But as he attempts to do so, he’ll face unending scrutiny and find himself in jail as the immigration courts decide his ultimate fate.