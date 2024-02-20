Author Timothy Leacock’s New Book, “Refugee on the Threshold: A True Story,” Follows a Somali Refugee’s Desperate Pleas to Escape Certain Death and Seek Asylum
Recent release “Refugee on the Threshold: A True Story” from Covenant Books author Timothy Leacock is an enthralling tale that centers around Ahmed, a Somali refugee who faces death if he does not flee his country and seek asylum. But as he attempts to do so, he’ll face unending scrutiny and find himself in jail as the immigration courts decide his ultimate fate.
Omaha, NE, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Timothy Leacock has completed his new book, “Refugee on the Threshold: A True Story”: a gripping story of one man’s desperate attempts to flee his homeland, only to find himself imprisoned while attempting to seek asylum in another country and facing deportation that would mean certain death for him.
“Suppose you had the power to alter the fate of a man in danger?” writes Leacock. “Would you do it? Would you be willing to devote the time to get to know him? Allow yourself to be moved by his story and recognize the possibilities?
“This is the true story of Ahmed, a Somali refugee who received a death threat in his homeland, departed on a perilous journey, requested asylum, and received jailed detention. ‘Refugee on the Threshold’ chronicles Ahmed’s courage and determination as he encounters roadblocks in the immigration courts and the friendships that changed the course of his life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Timothy Leacock’s new book will take readers on an unforgettable thrill ride as Ahmed attempts to prove he deserves asylum or face the deadly consequences if he is denied and sent back home. Thought-provoking and character-driven, Leacock weaves a compelling page turner that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, remaining with them long after its poignant conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Refugee on the Threshold: A True Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Suppose you had the power to alter the fate of a man in danger?” writes Leacock. “Would you do it? Would you be willing to devote the time to get to know him? Allow yourself to be moved by his story and recognize the possibilities?
“This is the true story of Ahmed, a Somali refugee who received a death threat in his homeland, departed on a perilous journey, requested asylum, and received jailed detention. ‘Refugee on the Threshold’ chronicles Ahmed’s courage and determination as he encounters roadblocks in the immigration courts and the friendships that changed the course of his life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Timothy Leacock’s new book will take readers on an unforgettable thrill ride as Ahmed attempts to prove he deserves asylum or face the deadly consequences if he is denied and sent back home. Thought-provoking and character-driven, Leacock weaves a compelling page turner that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, remaining with them long after its poignant conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Refugee on the Threshold: A True Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories