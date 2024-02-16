Katie’s Pizza’s February 2024 Giveback Tuesday Funds to be Used for Academic Empowerment and Building Healthier, Stronger Communities
Saint Louis, MO, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria invites patrons to participate in its Giveback Tuesday event on February 27 by dining in or carrying out from any of the restaurant’s three locations. The day’s sales from each locale will be donated to the nonprofits Coeur Academy, the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank, and the Wyman Center. The funds from the February 2024 Giveback Tuesday event will help these charities fulfill their missions of creating an education environment that works for every student, ending diaper need and period hygiene product poverty, and empowering economically disadvantaged teens to live successful lives.
Once a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria hosts a Giveback Tuesday, where the restaurant donates 100% of the day’s profits from each of its three locations in Ballpark Village, Rock Hill, and Town & Country to three local nonprofit organizations. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $415,090 to St. Louis-area charities.
For the past decade, Coeur Academy has dedicated its education program to creating small-group learning environments that naturally accommodate each student and their specific needs, allowing all individuals to thrive and reach their academic, emotional, and social goals. The nonprofit will use the Giveback Tuesday funds to support the families who qualify for financial aid, allowing the organization to help more students with social, life, and job skill development so they can lead lives as confidently and independently as possible.
The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank has been serving the St. Louis region since April 2014 and sees the Katie’s Pizza fundraiser as an opportunity to launch itself into its next decade of helping to build healthier communities by eliminating diaper and period poverty through hygiene product access, education, and advocacy. Funds from the giveback event will go towards the organization’s bulk diaper purchases at discounted rates, ensuring sustained support for families in need.
Since 1898, the Wyman Center has served the St. Louis area. Today, the nonprofit comprises experts who help empower teens and young adults from economically disadvantaged circumstances to reach their fullest potential, lead successful lives, and build strong communities. The nonprofit will use the funds to help support its various programs, the upkeep of its 80-plus acre campground, and the continuous research needed to meet the changing needs of the young people it serves.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Founded in 2008, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has expanded to three staple locations in St. Louis, Missouri, offering award-winning reimagined interpretations of regional Italian cuisine featuring fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Curbside pickup and patio service is also available. To order curbside pickup, please visit katiespizzaandpasta(dot)com.
Katie Collier
(314) 942-6555
www.katiespizzaandpasta.com
