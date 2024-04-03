New Book Release from Fireship Press - “On Waves of Glory”
Young naval cadet Guy must make a choice … please his love, Marie, or his father …
Tucson, AZ, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Waves of Glory places the reader beside Count Guy de Kersaint, one of France’s greatest ship commanders during the mid-1700s, as he pursues a courtship for Marie on shore and learns the mariner’s lore at sea. Clashing in sea battles, surviving Chickasaw raids, and rescuing Barbary Coast slaves portray just a few of the dramatic exploits in his adventurous life.
Guy strives for elusive fame and an unrequited love…which will destiny grant?
“On Waves of Glory is a refreshing story told from the French perspective, it’s sure to please fans of the sea and action.” –Anthony Palmiotti, author of First Voyage, Death Beneath the Waves, The Hell Run, and Flight to Freedom.
About the Author
D. E. Stockman wrote articles for a printing trade magazine and also for an e-zine before creating historical nautical series set in the mid-1700s. For most of his career, he worked as a graphic artist for the imprints of Simon & Schuster, Harcourt Brace & Co., and Pearson Education.
The award-winning novels in his Tween Sea and Shore Series: The Ship’s Carpenter, Captains of the Renown, and On Waves of Glory, offer more than the usual tall-ship tales. Portraying lovers as well as adventures, the author illuminates the fuller and intertwined lives of the British and French characters. Based on over ten years research into naval archives, the story follows those linked by fate and the fastest ship of its day, la Renommée—the frigate Renown.
On Sale May 1, 2024
Visit https://fireshippress.com/Author/d-e-stockman/ for more details.
Fireship Press
P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com
Fiction: Historical, Action & Adventure, Sea Stories
Trade paperback: 978-1-61179-428-1 / $23.99 • ebook: 978-1-61179-429-8 / $9.99
Purchase through leading bookstores worldwide.
Fireship Press
P.O. BOX 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737 • 520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com
Fiction: Historical, Action & Adventure, Sea Stories
Trade paperback: 978-1-61179-428-1 / $23.99 • ebook: 978-1-61179-429-8 / $9.99
Purchase through leading bookstores worldwide.
