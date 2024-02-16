B.E.S.T. Helps Advisers Fulfill Mandatory 12-Hour IAR CE Requirements with New IAR Course

Introducing B.E.S.T.’s 12 CE credit hour online course: “Life Insurance, Annuity and Ethical Practices.” This course is approved by the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) and assists Advisers in meeting the Investment Adviser Representative (IAR) CE model rule requirements.