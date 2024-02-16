B.E.S.T. Helps Advisers Fulfill Mandatory 12-Hour IAR CE Requirements with New IAR Course
Introducing B.E.S.T.’s 12 CE credit hour online course: “Life Insurance, Annuity and Ethical Practices.” This course is approved by the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) and assists Advisers in meeting the Investment Adviser Representative (IAR) CE model rule requirements.
New Port Richey, FL, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Advisers are required to meet NASAA’s latest IAR CE model rule requirements. The rule requires Advisers to complete 12 CE credit hours of IAR to include 6 CE credit hours of Products and Practices and 6 CE credit hours of Ethics and Professional Responsibility. In order to receive the credit hours, Advisers must report them to FINRA.
Course Summary: Life insurance is one of the most important tools in modern financial planning, but it is not always the most appreciated. In the purest sense, life insurance is something that pays a death benefit to someone when an insured person dies. The risk of an early death is evident to most of us, particularly when we have family obligations, dependent minor children to provide for, and unpaid debts. The need to cover expenses and replace lost family income if early death occurs may be the main reason why people purchase pure life insurance protection, but it is not the only reason people purchase life insurance products. This course will provide a review of the historical evolution of life insurance and into the 21st century, examining its many forms, other types of benefits, and making it the foundation for financial planning. Also included is a guide to understanding annuities, annuity tax laws and contract structure, and their suitability. The course ends with ethical practices which will provide the essentials of ethics, market conduct and compliance.
B.E.S.T.’s new IAR CE course and staff are available to offer Advisers assistance in completing their IAR CE requirement.
Browse course at: https://www.bestonlinecourses.com/brokered/catalog/descript-iar.asp?CourseCode=IR_LIAEP&Nametag=LIAAEP&State=&returnurl=/brokered/catalog/iar.asp
iar.asp
Online course includes:
12 CE credit hours (split course):
- 6 CE credit hours of Products and Practices
- 6 CE credit hours of Ethics and Professional Responsibility
Online Exam: 70-questions. To receive CE credit, advisers must obtain a passing grade of 70% or higher.
Cost includes IAR’s governing board filing fees of $36.00.
10 CE credit hours of CFP® and / or 10 CE credit hours of IWI (CIMA® / CPWA® / RMA®) are also available. Learn more by clicking the button below. If you add CFP CE credits, there is also an additional CFP Board fee of $12.50.
Note: IAR CE credits are only available for states that have adopted the NASAA Model Regulations. See list of states here: https://www.brokered.net/iar/#1.
Disclaimer: “NASAA does not endorse any particular provider of CE courses. The content of the course and any views expressed are our own and do not necessarily reflect the views of NASAA or any of its member jurisdictions.”
Contact
Lisa Marie
1-800-345-5669
http://www.brokered.net
