Scottsdale Philharmonic to Present Tribute to Mozart at March 17 Concert
Scottsdale, AZ, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tickets are now available for the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s Tribute to Mozart Concert on Sunday, March 17. The concert begins at 4 p.m., and will be held at the North Canyon Performing Arts Center, 1700 E. Union Hills Dr., in Phoenix, 85024.
“We are thrilled to be in our 12th season of bringing classical music to the Valley with an expanded concert schedule and the development of our youth programs,” explains Joy Partridge, Executive Director. “Our guest conductor for the March 17 concert is David Schildkret, who has been a music professor at ASU since 2002.
“We are also excited to announce that starting with our May 5 concert, all our concerts will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church in Scottsdale, a beautiful venue that can hold 1,200 people and has ample, free parking,” says Partridge. “It will be the new home of the Scottsdale Philharmonic.
“Furthermore, we are thrilled to announce our new Principal Resident Conductor starting next season will be Vanja Gjumar Nikolovski,” says Partridge. “Maestro Nikolovski graduated with majors in conducting and composition from the Saints Cyril and Methodius University of Skopje Faculty of Music, Macedonia and has conducted all over the world.”
The Scottsdale Philharmonic's musical selections for the March 17 concert will include:
- Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 21” with piano soloist Qingqing Ye;
- “Danny Boy” with soprano soloist Melissa Solomon;
- Prokofiev’s “Lieutenant Kije Suite”; and
- Puccini’s “Si Mi Chiamario Mimi” (La Boheme) with soprano soloist Solomon.
The Scottsdale Philharmonic is dedicated to youth programs and building classical music awareness for children by providing free concert tickets to all students. A few of the programs currently in development include the Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, musical competitions for students, scholarships for students in need, and children’s concerts.
“The vision of the Scottsdale Philharmonic is to become a valley-wide symphony,” Partridge explains. “This is why we offer free live streaming for all concerts, low ticket prices, free tickets to all students and Active Military/Veterans, and anyone who needs financial assistance but still wants to experience the joy of classical music.”
The Scottsdale Philharmonic is a non-profit organization. Although the group charges for tickets, this income only covers about 30 percent of the costs. Therefore, the other 70 percent of its support must come from individual donors. “If you appreciate classical music and would like to help us fulfill our mission, please visit the website to make a donation today,” Partridge says.
Tickets are available for $20-$35, and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. Season tickets also are available, and student and military/veterans’ tickets are available for free online. Upcoming concert dates are Sundays, May 5, June 30, Oct. 13 and Nov. 17. Attendees are asked to check the website for more details.
For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic, or if you would like to participate through volunteering or fundraising efforts, or to make a donation, please visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
