Insurance Association Offers 2024 MDRT Discounted Membership
Los Angeles, CA, February 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Insurance agents and brokers joining or renewing membership in the Million Dollar Roundtable (MDRT) can take advantage of a special 2024 membership discount being offered by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).
“Our organization exists solely to advocate and educate both insurance professionals and consumers regarding the importance of long-term care planning,” states Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance industry organization.
“We seek and welcome agent support of our efforts to provide the most current and relevant information,” Slome adds. “We recognize that relatively few agents currently specialize in long-term care and, so, the successful growth of the industry lies in expanding awareness to the broader community of insurance and financial professionals.
The Association director announced a 2024 membership offer for agents joining or renewing their membership in the Million Dollar Roundtable. The discount reduces AALTCI’s annual membership from $98 to $60.
To learn more and access the 2024 discount code, go to https://www.aaltci.org/cheapest-association-mdrt-membership/.
Founded in 1998, the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance advocates for the importance of planning. AALTCI supports insurance agents who market both traditional and linked benefit long-term care products. To access the organization’s 2024 LTC Resource Center, go to https://www.aaltci.org/long-term-care-insurance/learning-center/ltcfacts-2024.php.
