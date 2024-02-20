Carmem Frandji’s New Book, "The Love of Crystal," is a Spiritual and Charming Story About What Happens When an Innocent Loving Angel is Sent to Earth
Recent release “The Love of Crystal” from Page Publishing author Carmem Frandji is a holy and delightful book that follows the life of an angel that is sent to Earth with a special mission from Heaven.
Orlando, FL, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carmem Frandji, former lawyer, Florida resident, and mother, has completed her new book, “The Love of Crystal”: a charismatic and sweet tale surrounding an angel that must spread love on Earth.
Frandji says, “When the thought of being a writer came to my mind, I often asked myself, what could I even write about that would possibly attract readers? There are already so many wonderful books with beautiful, fascinating, and adventurous stories, how would I even contribute? What stories could I share that would be interesting enough to fill a book? To create a story in a conversation is one thing; to write is a completely different matter. These questions stayed in my mind for a long time until one day I woke up and the answer came to me through the question ‘Why not?’”
Published by Page Publishing, Carmem Frandji’s exciting tale tells the story of a little angel being sent to Earth. The angel is being sent from Heaven with an important mission. Her mission is to spread and share love. She needed to show the people of Earth that love is everywhere if you know where to look.
The angel believes this to be an easy mission because she loves to love, but things do not go as planned. The angel soon finds that her memory of Heaven is disappearing. Just as her journey is beginning, she cannot remember the love of Heaven. The angel must find the love she lost in the small everyday life that she is living.
Readers who wish to experience this pleasant work can purchase "The Love of Crystal" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
