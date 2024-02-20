Authors Richard Geshel and Quinn Geshel’s New Book, "The Wishing Star," is a Delightful Tale of a Special Star Who Travels to Earth in Order to Grant Wishes
Recent release “The Wishing Star” from Page Publishing authors Richard Geshel and Quinn Geshel is a riveting story of a wishing star who, after maturing and receiving its special gift to grant wishes, makes the dangerous journey to earth and finds a place of prominence to sit atop for all to see and make a request.
Clovis, CA, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Richard Geshel and Quinn Geshel, a father and daughter writing duo, have completed their new book, “The Wishing Star”: a charming story all about the stars in the night sky, centering around the creation of a very special star who receives an important gift and makes its way to Earth for its mission to grant a wish.
“The most elementary beginnings of this story came into being when traveling north in 2009 to take my family to Flagstaff for Christmas,” writes Richard. “It was after we were twenty miles north of this very tree my oldest daughter, Quinn, then five years old, out of the blue began to sing about the Wishing Star. From that spontaneity, my mind returned to the tree in the median. Combining Quinn’s song with the tree, I originally thought of the concept for this story.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Geshel and Quinn Geshel’s engaging tale will take readers of all ages on a magical adventure as they discover how all wishing stars come to be and make their way to Earth in order to grant the wishes of all those who seek them out. With colorful, vibrant artwork provided by Rich's nephew, Aidin Russell, helps to bring Rich's and Quinn’s tale to life, “The Wishing Star” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, inviting them to believe in the power of wishing and revisit this whimsical story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Wishing Star” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
