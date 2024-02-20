Authors Richard Geshel and Quinn Geshel’s New Book, "The Wishing Star," is a Delightful Tale of a Special Star Who Travels to Earth in Order to Grant Wishes

Recent release “The Wishing Star” from Page Publishing authors Richard Geshel and Quinn Geshel is a riveting story of a wishing star who, after maturing and receiving its special gift to grant wishes, makes the dangerous journey to earth and finds a place of prominence to sit atop for all to see and make a request.