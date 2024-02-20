Author John Phillip Jaeger’s New Book, "Science of the Bible," Utilizes the Bible in Order to Show How Religion and Science Are Compatible with Each Other
Recent release “Science of the Bible” from Page Publishing author John Phillip Jaeger is a unique and poignant collection of Bible verses that the author has compiled and expounded upon in order to show the ways in which God and his teachings can not only exist together with scientific theories but help to explain and expand mankind’s understanding of the world around them.
Irvine, CA, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Phillip Jaeger has completed his new book, “Science of the Bible”: a fascinating selection of Scripture verses that the author uses to dispel the notion that science and religion cannot coexist, instead using each excerpt to show how these two subjects can work hand in hand to support and explain each other.
Born and raised in Granite City, Illinois, author John Phillip Jaeger earned a chemical engineering degree and a master’s degree in business administration. He married his college sweetheart and together they traveled the world with their two daughters. John is a certified diver, licensed pilot, triathlete, marathoner (PR 3:07), and expert snow skier who currently plays tennis six times a week using the Y-string racket he designed and built to minimize framing mishits (Non-Provisional Patent Application No. 17/706, 841).
“Science of the Bible” cites passages from scriptures and then clarifies their agreement with modern science. The author’s intention was to correct the commonly repeated and destructive trope put forth by atheists that science and religion, specifically the Judeo-Christian Bible, are separate and incompatible and that believers are ignorant of science. Eighty-five percent of Nobel laureates are believers, and they are hardly ignorant of science.
“As a chemical engineer, I understand and subscribe to the tenets of the scientific method,” writes Jaeger. “If anything has given me an appreciation for the profound fortuitous interdependencies which make life possible, it is the objectivity engendered by my scientific background, coupled with common sense so often lacking in many well-educated people. How anti-intellectual it is of the atheist left to denigrate Christians, often maliciously so. Calling Christians fundies and believers in a flat earth seems to give many people the perverse notion that they are erudite and can consign Christians to the backwaters of ignorance. Just as Jesus overturned the tables of the money changers in his temple, so too is it my intention to overturn the tables of intolerant atheists with these personally written observations correlating science with its brilliant creator.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Phillip Jaeger’s enlightening tale will help to bridge the gap between science and religion, showing how they are not only compatible but can often rely on the other to explain the order of God’s universe. Thought-provoking and poignant, Jaeger shares his writings and research in the hopes of bringing people of opposing ideologies and spheres of thinking together, uniting them through God’s word and the scientific method.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Science of the Bible" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
