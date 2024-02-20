Author John Phillip Jaeger’s New Book, "Science of the Bible," Utilizes the Bible in Order to Show How Religion and Science Are Compatible with Each Other

Recent release “Science of the Bible” from Page Publishing author John Phillip Jaeger is a unique and poignant collection of Bible verses that the author has compiled and expounded upon in order to show the ways in which God and his teachings can not only exist together with scientific theories but help to explain and expand mankind’s understanding of the world around them.