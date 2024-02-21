Author E.S.J.L.’s New book, “Where We Begin: Book 1,” is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Man’s Journey to Leave Behind His Family’s Life of Crime Forever
Recent release “Where We Begin: Book 1” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author E.S.J.L. is a thought-provoking story centered around Troy, a young man who is desperate to break free from the chains that bind him and be rid of his family’s criminal activity. But along the way, he’ll need to find a way to protect his younger brother as well, or risk him becoming involved in the family business.
New York, NY, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- E.S.J.L., a wife and mother living in Oregon who has been writing since she was around ten years old, has completed her new book, “Where We Begin: Book 1”: a harrowing story of one young man’s quest to escape the family business and save his brother from ending in a cycle of violence and crime like those around them.
E.S.J.L. shares, “Troy is a young man trying to navigate his way through the dangerous crime family he was born into—desperately trying to find a way out, all while trying to protect his younger brother.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, E.S.J.L.’s enthralling tale is a spellbinding page-turner that’s sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers from all walks of life as they follow along on Troy’s dangerous quest to find a pathway out of his family’s business for good. Expertly paced and full of suspense, E.S.J.L. weaves an unforgettable story of danger and excitement that’s sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each twist and turn, right up until the stunning conclusion that will leave them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Where We Begin: Book 1" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
