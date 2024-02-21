Author E.S.J.L.’s New book, “Where We Begin: Book 1,” is a Compelling Novel That Follows a Young Man’s Journey to Leave Behind His Family’s Life of Crime Forever

Recent release “Where We Begin: Book 1” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author E.S.J.L. is a thought-provoking story centered around Troy, a young man who is desperate to break free from the chains that bind him and be rid of his family’s criminal activity. But along the way, he’ll need to find a way to protect his younger brother as well, or risk him becoming involved in the family business.