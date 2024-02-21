Elizabeth K. O. AFOLAYAN’s Newly Released “When All Fails, Consult God: Volume 1” is an Empowering Discussion of the Need to Honor God and Reflects on Everyday Living
“When All Fails, Consult God: Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth K. O. AFOLAYAN is a multi-themed treatise that offers relevant inspiration for anyone seeking God’s guidance at any point in their spiritual growth by offering perspectives on how life can be understood differently from the way we think we had known it.
New York, NY, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “When All Fails, Consult God: Volume 1”: an articulate and educational examination of God’s teachings. “When All Fails, Consult God: Volume 1” is the creation of published author, Elizabeth K. O. AFOLAYAN, a dedicated wife and mother who resides in Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom.
AFOLAYAN shares, “When All Fails, Consult God, Volume 1 is a book that was inspired by the Holy Spirit. This book is in three volumes, this being the first.
This book reveals our weakness, errors, and makes a recommendation for us all. This book is a directive. Its purpose is to enact change in the lives of people, nations, and families. This book does not have a narrow focus. It is wide enough to touch all lives, solve problems, restore hopes, improve lives, and inspire lives from the children to the parents, to the leaders of the church of God, leadership across all nations, and to institutions and the world.
“This book is useful in all situations and can empower the reader. It is an educational book with the intention of increasing the knowledge of the Word of God to all lives and offering an understanding of the world’s situation. This book encourages people to consult God over their lives, irrespective of their situations and regardless of their belief systems and faith orientation.
“This bespoke piece of writing is significant to our desires, beliefs, and hope in God. This book provides an opportunity for people to reach out to God before it becomes too late…
“This book is written to open our reasoning and to point us to the direction that mankind should go. This book was written for all mankind born now and in the future. Currently, we cannot handle what has been presented unto us through various actions. It is high time to come out of the world, reason together, and take a positive step that will address the global issues that face mankind.
“This book is to revolutionize our thinking and see things differently. The LORD God Almighty has given us another opportunity to make a difference in our lives, situation, and society. This writing is to make us think deeply about our actions, draw us unto God, grow us spiritually, and empowered us to do what is just before God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth K. O. AFOLAYAN’s new book will inspire and challenge readers as they reflect on the impactful points made within.
Consumers can purchase “When All Fails, Consult God: Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When All Fails, Consult God: Volume 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
AFOLAYAN shares, “When All Fails, Consult God, Volume 1 is a book that was inspired by the Holy Spirit. This book is in three volumes, this being the first.
This book reveals our weakness, errors, and makes a recommendation for us all. This book is a directive. Its purpose is to enact change in the lives of people, nations, and families. This book does not have a narrow focus. It is wide enough to touch all lives, solve problems, restore hopes, improve lives, and inspire lives from the children to the parents, to the leaders of the church of God, leadership across all nations, and to institutions and the world.
“This book is useful in all situations and can empower the reader. It is an educational book with the intention of increasing the knowledge of the Word of God to all lives and offering an understanding of the world’s situation. This book encourages people to consult God over their lives, irrespective of their situations and regardless of their belief systems and faith orientation.
“This bespoke piece of writing is significant to our desires, beliefs, and hope in God. This book provides an opportunity for people to reach out to God before it becomes too late…
“This book is written to open our reasoning and to point us to the direction that mankind should go. This book was written for all mankind born now and in the future. Currently, we cannot handle what has been presented unto us through various actions. It is high time to come out of the world, reason together, and take a positive step that will address the global issues that face mankind.
“This book is to revolutionize our thinking and see things differently. The LORD God Almighty has given us another opportunity to make a difference in our lives, situation, and society. This writing is to make us think deeply about our actions, draw us unto God, grow us spiritually, and empowered us to do what is just before God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth K. O. AFOLAYAN’s new book will inspire and challenge readers as they reflect on the impactful points made within.
Consumers can purchase “When All Fails, Consult God: Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When All Fails, Consult God: Volume 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories