Elizabeth K. O. AFOLAYAN’s Newly Released “When All Fails, Consult God: Volume 1” is an Empowering Discussion of the Need to Honor God and Reflects on Everyday Living

“When All Fails, Consult God: Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth K. O. AFOLAYAN is a multi-themed treatise that offers relevant inspiration for anyone seeking God’s guidance at any point in their spiritual growth by offering perspectives on how life can be understood differently from the way we think we had known it.