Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released “Grampa Hal Flies That Don’t Burn” is a Sweet Tale of Adventure to the Library and in Search of Fireflies
“Grampa Hal Flies That Don’t Burn” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper a heartwarming tale that captures the essence of a summer adventure as Grampa Hal imparts timeless wisdom, love, and unforgettable moments, turning ordinary days into cherished memories for both young and old alike.
Lansing, MI, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Grampa Hal Flies That Don’t Burn”: a delightful adventure of the simple joys of life. “Grampa Hal Flies That Don’t Burn” is the creation of published author, Alton Lynn Cooper, an ordained minister who has served as a deaf pastor at his local church in Holt, Michigan, for the past forty-five years. He has also managed in the automobile industry for forty-one years. He and his wife have ten adult children, seven sons and three daughters, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cooper shares, “In this sixth book of the Grampa Hal Series, Grampa brings three boxes with him and announces that this time, each one would open up their own taped-up box. This gets Davey into a very sticky mess, and the contents of the boxes cause Mama to threaten not to cook supper for Grampa.
“Grampa takes Little Davey to a place where he has never been before and teaches him about noises in the night.
“He tries to teach Davey how to mow Mama’s grass, only to cause himself a lot more work as Davey rides along on Mama’s push lawn mower.
“Before Grampa leaves to return to his home after the weekend visit, he asks Davey a question that alarms both him and Mama. They become very concerned about Grampa’s future plans.
“Come on! Let’s get on over to Maplewood Avenue for another exciting adventure with Grampa, Mama, and Little Davey Gibson.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alton Lynn Cooper’s new book delivers a captivating narrative that seamlessly intertwines the wisdom of age with the boundless spirit of youth, creating a delightful and uplifting story of family and the enduring magic of summertime.
Consumers can purchase “Grampa Hal Flies That Don’t Burn” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grampa Hal Flies That Don’t Burn,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
