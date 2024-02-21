Alton Lynn Cooper’s Newly Released “Grampa Hal Flies That Don’t Burn” is a Sweet Tale of Adventure to the Library and in Search of Fireflies

“Grampa Hal Flies That Don’t Burn” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alton Lynn Cooper a heartwarming tale that captures the essence of a summer adventure as Grampa Hal imparts timeless wisdom, love, and unforgettable moments, turning ordinary days into cherished memories for both young and old alike.