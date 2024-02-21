Victor L. Brackett Jr.’s Newly Released “Spiritual Mind” is an Inspiring Collection of Insightful Reflections and Personal Experiences
“Spiritual Mind” from Christian Faith Publishing author Victor L. Brackett Jr. is a deeply personal look into the author’s personal walk of faith shared in hope of empowering others in their pursuit of connection with God’s grace.
Hoover, AL, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Spiritual Mind”: a potent selection of verse, quotes, and prayers. “Spiritual Mind” is the creation of published author, Victor L. Brackett Jr., a dedicated husband and father of three.
Brackett shares, “My book entitled Spiritual Mind was written to express my innermost thoughts about God, love, life, and relationships. Through spiritual poetry, I’m able to capture the true essence of what God truly desires for his people and always view life from a spiritual aspect. My book, Spiritual Mind, takes you into the heart and soul of a writer and truly view life through the eyes of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Victor L. Brackett Jr.’s new book will resonate with many as they consider the spiritually driven messages within.
Consumers can purchase “Spiritual Mind” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spiritual Mind,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
