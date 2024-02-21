Linda Jones’s Newly Released “The Magic Animal Factory” is a Charming Tale of Adventure and Mystery When Key Ingredients at the Factory Disappear
“The Magic Animal Factory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Jones is captivating tale that unfolds in a world where wonder is manufactured, and enchanting stuffed animals come to life.
Roseburg, OR, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Magic Animal Factory”: a vibrant and imaginative narrative. “The Magic Animal Factory” is the creation of published author, Linda Jones, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Jones shares, “Where do you go to get all the stuffed animals needed for Christmas? Why the Magic Animal Factory of course! What a community! Everything has the colors of the rainbow, and most things are edible. There are also live animals of all shapes and sizes, with unique features abound.
“Will there be a Christmas with no stuffed animals? The magic stuffing is gone! Charmaine and Esmerelda with her friends and coworkers must solve the mystery of the stolen magic stuffing before they can finish the stuffed animals. In the process, they will make new friends and discover a secret from the past. Mrs. Finkelstein is very helpful as they follow the purple goo.
“Which is better, punishing someone who has done wrong or the power of forgiveness? Who is Percy, and what does he have to do with the story?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Jones’s new book will have readers racing to see what awaits when a shocking theft disrupts the creation of wonderous companions.
Consumers can purchase “The Magic Animal Factory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Magic Animal Factory,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
