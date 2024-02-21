Donna Stutts-Piras’s Newly Released “Keepsakes: The Heart Series: For Broken Women in a Broken World” is an Empowering Message of Hope and Compassion

“Keepsakes: The Heart Series: For Broken Women in a Broken World” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Stutts-Piras is an invigorating discussion of the pitfalls that lead to broken confidence and the resounding comfort one can find in renewed connection with Christ.