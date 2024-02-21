J.A. Pasch’s Newly Released “Arthur P. Snittles: The Magic Barrel” is a Quick-Witted Adventure That Will Delight and Entertain

“Arthur P. Snittles: The Magic Barrel” from Christian Faith Publishing author J.A. Pasch is a fun balance of imagination, family connection, and lessons of morality that will have young readers racing to see what awaits a band of affable characters on a surprising adventure.