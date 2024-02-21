J.A. Pasch’s Newly Released “Arthur P. Snittles: The Magic Barrel” is a Quick-Witted Adventure That Will Delight and Entertain
“Arthur P. Snittles: The Magic Barrel” from Christian Faith Publishing author J.A. Pasch is a fun balance of imagination, family connection, and lessons of morality that will have young readers racing to see what awaits a band of affable characters on a surprising adventure.
New York, NY, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Arthur P. Snittles: The Magic Barrel”: a captivating fiction with heart. “Arthur P. Snittles: The Magic Barrel” is the creation of published author, J.A. Pasch, who lives on a small farm in Wisconsin with his family. The farm was homesteaded by his great-grandfather, Jacob, in the mid-1850s. He spends as much time as possible with his children, grandchildren, siblings, and extended family members. God and family are the most important aspects of his life. He is grateful for God’s gift to him of being a storyteller.
Pasch shares, “You just don’t know what can happen when you have a magic barrel, but Arthur P. Snittles learns fast that it can be rewarding if used right. And if used wrong…well, he learns about that too.
“Author J. A. Pasch brings us this heartfelt story about a boy who, in a week’s time, realizes the importance of love and family. He learns what happened to his grandmother and why she is not around anymore. He learns about what kind of person his grandfather really is, too, but in the process of finding out the truth, he has to go to many places and meet all sorts of interesting people. Entertaining for people of all ages, Arthur P. Snittles will make you laugh and will make you cry. But in the end, you will realize that it’s never too late to correct a mistake.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J.A. Pasch’s new book is an engaging blend of historical fact and imaginative adventure for the enjoyment of young imaginations.
Consumers can purchase “Arthur P. Snittles: The Magic Barrel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Arthur P. Snittles: The Magic Barrel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Pasch shares, “You just don’t know what can happen when you have a magic barrel, but Arthur P. Snittles learns fast that it can be rewarding if used right. And if used wrong…well, he learns about that too.
“Author J. A. Pasch brings us this heartfelt story about a boy who, in a week’s time, realizes the importance of love and family. He learns what happened to his grandmother and why she is not around anymore. He learns about what kind of person his grandfather really is, too, but in the process of finding out the truth, he has to go to many places and meet all sorts of interesting people. Entertaining for people of all ages, Arthur P. Snittles will make you laugh and will make you cry. But in the end, you will realize that it’s never too late to correct a mistake.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J.A. Pasch’s new book is an engaging blend of historical fact and imaginative adventure for the enjoyment of young imaginations.
Consumers can purchase “Arthur P. Snittles: The Magic Barrel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Arthur P. Snittles: The Magic Barrel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories