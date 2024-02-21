Hector J. Williams’s Newly Released “Woody, the Schoolyard Bully” is an Informative Narrative That Will Help Young Readers Recognize Bullying Behavior
“Woody, the Schoolyard Bully” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hector J. Williams is a compelling and compassionate children's story that addresses the dangers of bullying with sensitivity and insight, guiding young readers through a journey of empathy, understanding, and the importance of kindness in overcoming the challenges of schoolyard dynamics.
Lafayette, LA, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Woody, the Schoolyard Bully”: a thoughtful discussion of an unfortunate reality. “Woody, the Schoolyard Bully” is the creation of published author, Hector J. Williams, a dedicated husband and father.
Williams shares, “The story depicts a group of school-age kids who empower each other and decide to take a stand against their bully schoolmate. Woody, who is the tallest kid in his class, tries to use his height to make himself powerful among the smaller kids. The group of kids soon realize that there is strength and power in unity, and together they manage to reach out to an adult, and they refuse to give in to the bullying nonsense. Their plan had worked, and the playground became a fun place to be. Woody was no longer a bully; he was just plain Woody. The story is a learning experience for kids and a guide for parents to aid in the prevention of becoming a victim of bullying.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hector J. Williams’s new book is shared in hope of empowering upcoming generations to be more confident and seek to become compassionate leaders.
Consumers can purchase “Woody, the Schoolyard Bully” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Woody, the Schoolyard Bully,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
