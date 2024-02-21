Hector J. Williams’s Newly Released “Woody, the Schoolyard Bully” is an Informative Narrative That Will Help Young Readers Recognize Bullying Behavior

“Woody, the Schoolyard Bully” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hector J. Williams is a compelling and compassionate children's story that addresses the dangers of bullying with sensitivity and insight, guiding young readers through a journey of empathy, understanding, and the importance of kindness in overcoming the challenges of schoolyard dynamics.