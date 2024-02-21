Carlton Lloyd’s Newly Released "Teardrops from the Sun" is a Complex and Vibrant Collection of Poetry
“Teardrops from the Sun” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carlton Lloyd is a poignant collection of verses that paints a lyrical canvas of raw emotions and profound reflections.
New York, NY, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Teardrops from the Sun”: an evocative anthology that explores the shadows and lights of life’s journey. “Teardrops from the Sun” is the creation of published author, Carlton Lloyd, an innovator and entrepreneur who holds a Bachelor of Science in project management.
Carlton Lloyd shares, “Tear drops from the sun flowers the ocean, tear drops from the sun flourish the meadow, all the beautiful colors of the rainbow never looked so astonishing with the amazement from the mountains, glorified majestic excellence mesmerize with tear drop from the sun. Carlton Lloyd, once again, imaginativeness took him to a place where the sun tears, creativeness wonders mythology kisses the face of the poetic gods. Imagination crosses all borders; tear drops from the sun flooded the earth with poetic words. Rendered peace throughout creation: let the hearts be merry, with tear drops from the sun, enjoy with tears of joy have fun in the sun. Tear drops from the sun, it’s a heavenly smile, of the sunshine, its mystic love of communication within nature natural glory. Tear drops from the sun wash away evil and sin, it’s a reason the sun is out of reach for humans. Teardrops from the sun is a time to come, cleansing creation new earth better mentation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carlton Lloyd’s new book is an eloquent exploration of the human soul through the prism of poetry.
Consumers can purchase “Teardrops from the Sun” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Teardrops from the Sun,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
