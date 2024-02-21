Debra Wilson’s Newly Released "Morals for Minions: Holiday Edition" is Charming Collection of Children’s Tales That Carry Key Lessons
“Morals for Minions: Holiday Edition” from Christian Faith Publishing author Debra Wilson is a heartwarming treasury that provides young readers with important messages of key values and virtues for a faith-based life.
Cold Spring, NJ, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Morals for Minions: Holiday Edition”: a vibrant resource for aiding young readers in developing a solid moral compass. “Morals for Minions: Holiday Edition” is the creation of published author, Debra Wilson, a native of Philadelphia who has two wonderful children, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She has been married for fifty-one wonderful years. She loves being with her family, teens, and children. She received her doctor’s degree in religious education from Faith Bible Theological Seminary.
Wilson shares, “In this holiday edition, Morning Star combines morals and humor in a way you have never read before. This book is a must-read for children and parents. Children will learn that God is interested in everything we have, even the boots we wear! Morning Star takes on the role of detective but gets scared off—and by what, you may ask? Halloween is a big letdown for Morning Star, but something happens to change her life forever! Come along with Morning Star and her adventures. Read about the morals and lessons learned in this holiday edition.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Debra Wilson’s new book will delight young readers as they adventure with Morning Star through a series of holiday celebrations.
Consumers can purchase “Morals for Minions: Holiday Edition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Morals for Minions: Holiday Edition,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
