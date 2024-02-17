An Innovative Solution for Individual Foot Health - Start-Up Sooley Develops First Home-Based 3D Foot Scanner for Smartphones

Sooley's innovative app enables iPhone users to perform 3D foot scans at home, addressing widespread foot problems with custom insoles. Founded by Sanya Zillich and Jakob Raible, this tech simplifies foot health management and reduces orthopedic waste by 70%. Extending its impact, Sooley collaborates with global partners, revolutionizing orthopedic care and expanding to various sports and business sectors.