Kimberly Dorough’s New Book, "Season of Poems," is a Collection of Thought-Provoking Poems Designed to Uplift and Encourage Readers from All Walks of Life
Orlando, FL, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kimberly Dorough, a nurse who volunteers at her children’s schools and rescues animals, has completed her most recent book, “Season of Poems”: a compelling series of poems inspired by the author’s life that reflect upon her experiences and her observations of the world around her.
A loving wife and mother of two, author Kimberly Dorough loves to create blankets with her sewing machine, and often crotchets as well. In her spare time, she enjoys being with her family, feeding the missionaries from their church, organizing, and decorating. In addition to playing the flute and piano, Kimberly also loves to ice-skate when time allows, scrapbooking, and doing family history.
“This book of poems is a dream come true,” writes Kimberly. “I love creating and using my imagination to the best of my abilities. I tried to express that in my poems. I love poetry because it really speaks from the heart and can stir up feelings of nostalgia, inner turmoil, or a love unfeigned. I take pride in my work and hope you enjoy what I have created here in my book, the ‘Season of Poems.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Kimberly Dorough’s book will invite readers to embark on a poignant journey through the author’s soul as they discover her deepest thoughts, desires, challenges, and triumphs from various moments of her life, all culminating within the pages of her book to tell her story through prose. Emotionally stirring and deeply personal, “Season of Poems” is sure to resonate with readers of all backgrounds, inviting them to relive this incredible collection over and over again to discover something new with each read-through.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Season of Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
