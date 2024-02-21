Linda Russell’s New Book, "Katie and Her Magic Canes," Centers Around a Young Girl with Cerebral Palsy Who Holds a Contest for Her Friends to Design Her New Canes
Moncks Corner, SC, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Linda Russell, a former recreation therapist who worked with children and adults with disabilities, and currently teaches kindergarten after being in the education field for fourteen years, has completed her most recent book, “Katie and Her Magic Canes”: a charming story about a young girl with cerebral palsy who lets her school friends design her new canes and donates her old ones she has outgrown to less fortunate children in other countries.
“‘Katie and Her Magic Canes’ embellishes the joy a young girl with cerebral palsy brings to life when she is allowed to have her friends design her new canes,” shares Russell. “Katie is a spunky and fun-loving girl whose little brother treats her like his best friend. Katie will take you on a journey of how she holds a contest for her classmates to design her canes and what she does for the winner. When Katie is no longer able to use her current canes, she will donate them to other children in need in another country. Katie does not let her disability get in her way. Read along to see what a phenomenal young girl Katie is and how much joy she brings to the world.”
Published by Fulton Books, Linda Russell’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to show how amazing children with disabilities are, and how they don’t let their disabilities define them or hold them back in life. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Russell’s tale to life, “Katie and Her Magic Canes” is sure to capture the hearts of readers of all ages, inviting them back to relive this wonderful tale of friendship over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Katie and Her Magic Canes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
