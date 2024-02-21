Author Johnny Lawhead’s New Book, "I'll Buy My Own Soda Pop," is a Faith-Based Read Following the Author’s Journey of Becoming a Minister for God’s Eternal Kingdom
Recent release “I'll Buy My Own Soda Pop” from Covenant Books author Johnny Lawhead is an eye-opening account that reveals how the author, after receiving Christ as his savior, headed the Lord’s calling and became a minister, helping to guide countless souls back to God’s kingdom so that they might find salvation through his grace and love.
Logan, OH, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Johnny Lawhead, who has spent hours studying Revelation, the Bible, and globalization for the last forty-plus years, has completed his new book, “I'll Buy My Own Soda Pop”: a powerful and true story that documents the author’s journey of faith, and how his life was shaped by answering the Lord’s call for him to become a minister and help to spread Christ’s teachings to all those willing to open their hearts to him.
At the age of seven years old, author Johnny Lawhead told his parents that he was going to be a minister. During his childhood in one of the poorest sections in Columbus, Ohio, a man named Joe Justice began preaching about Christ in the neighborhood and invited Johnny and his best friend Tom to an evangelistic meeting. Following a near death experience in a local bar after that meeting, the Holy Spirit began to draw the author and in December of 1975, Johnny went into his bedroom, got down on his knees, and received Jesus Christ as his Savior. Two weeks later, filled with the power of the Holy Spirit, he began preaching the Gospel in the ghettos of Columbus, Ohio and was ordained into the ministry four years later.
Lawhead writes, “I wrote this book to glorify God for his love, grace, wisdom, and faith that I have learned after serving him for over forty years to encourage people regardless of the life they are living that God’s grace can save them, that God’s love can comfort them, that God’s wisdom can guide them, and that the power of his Holy Spirit can set them free. If I could sum up my whole life in one statement, it would be this: You can trust God. God is love.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Johnny Lawhead’s new book will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they discover the ways in which the Holy Spirit lifted up the author, granting him a new path in life to fulfill his calling and honor the Lord, helping to spread his kingdom and glory through his ministry. Through sharing his own story, Lawhead hopes to connect with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to re-center their lives around their Heavenly Father, and learn to rely on their steadfast faith in times of strife so that they too can grow closer to God and his everlasting love.
Readers can purchase “I'll Buy My Own Soda Pop” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
