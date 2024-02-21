Author Johnny Lawhead’s New Book, "I'll Buy My Own Soda Pop," is a Faith-Based Read Following the Author’s Journey of Becoming a Minister for God’s Eternal Kingdom

Recent release “I'll Buy My Own Soda Pop” from Covenant Books author Johnny Lawhead is an eye-opening account that reveals how the author, after receiving Christ as his savior, headed the Lord’s calling and became a minister, helping to guide countless souls back to God’s kingdom so that they might find salvation through his grace and love.