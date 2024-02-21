Author Julienne Patsakos’s New Book, "Angel, Angel, What Is Love?" Is a Delightful Story That Follows a Young Girl’s Journey to Learn All About the Power of Love

Recent release “Angel, Angel, What Is Love?” from Covenant Books author Julienne Patsakos is an adorable tale that centers around a young girl who longs to know more about the great gift of love. After praying to understand more about love, an angel visits her to help her understand all about what love is, and more importantly, what it is not, and how one can spot it.