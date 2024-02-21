Author Julienne Patsakos’s New Book, "Angel, Angel, What Is Love?" Is a Delightful Story That Follows a Young Girl’s Journey to Learn All About the Power of Love
Recent release “Angel, Angel, What Is Love?” from Covenant Books author Julienne Patsakos is an adorable tale that centers around a young girl who longs to know more about the great gift of love. After praying to understand more about love, an angel visits her to help her understand all about what love is, and more importantly, what it is not, and how one can spot it.
Staten Island, NY, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Julienne Patsakos, a teacher in New York City for twenty-three years, has completed her new book, “Angel, Angel, What Is Love?”: a charming tale that follows a young girl who prays to understand more about love, and is visited by a kind angel who teaches her all about what love is, the many different forms it can take, and how to know when one is experiencing love.
Author Julienne Patsakos’s earlier teaching experiences included seventeen years teaching ESL and math at an intermediate school in Brooklyn, which inspired rhyme and repetition in her books. Her later six years included teaching math to autistic students. Inspired to do God’s work, Julienne began to write a series of children’s books called “Angel, Angel Books.” Through prayer, the spirit led to the creation of “Angel, Angel, Do I Have a Conscience?” and “Angel, Angel, Where Are You?”
“‘Angel Books’ were written to send positive messages to inspire children to do good things,” shares Patsakos. “They teach about emotions, consequences, love, happiness, morals, and values. They were written through prayer and devotion. Each book tells a story in which to seek guidance from an angel above to help find the answers to difficult questions. They help get us through daily challenges knowing that when we seek guidance from an angel above, we are going to make better choices. They understand that angels are with God and God is always with them. The stories are told in a rhyming tone, which is pleasant and enjoyable to read.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Julienne Patsakos’s new book is a captivating and heartfelt tale that will take readers of all ages on a riveting journey to discover the true nature of love, and how it can be present in one’s everyday life. With colorful artwork to help bring the author’s story to life, “Angel, Angel, What Is Love?” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians alike to connect with young readers and helping them to answer the questions surrounding love that they might have.
Readers can purchase “Angel, Angel, What Is Love?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
