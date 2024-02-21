Author Jan Jamison’s New Book, "Is it Saturday Yet, Grandma?" Centers Around a Young Girl Who Calls Up Her Grandma Every Day in Anticipation of Their Special Day Together

Recent release “Is it Saturday Yet, Grandma?” from Covenant Books author Jan Jamison tells the charming story of Quinn, who simply can’t wait for her special Saturday that she spends with her grandma. Calling every day of the week leading up to the big day, Quinn talks to her grandma all about the activities they’ll do together, while learning to be patient and wait.