Author Jan Jamison’s New Book, "Is it Saturday Yet, Grandma?" Centers Around a Young Girl Who Calls Up Her Grandma Every Day in Anticipation of Their Special Day Together
Recent release “Is it Saturday Yet, Grandma?” from Covenant Books author Jan Jamison tells the charming story of Quinn, who simply can’t wait for her special Saturday that she spends with her grandma. Calling every day of the week leading up to the big day, Quinn talks to her grandma all about the activities they’ll do together, while learning to be patient and wait.
Westfield, IN, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jan Jamison, a full-time grandmother who is now branching into the art of literature, has completed her new book, “Is it Saturday Yet, Grandma?”: a delightful story that follows a young girl who can’t wait to spend Saturday with her grandma, calling her every day of the week to talk about all the wonderful adventures they’ll share together.
Author Jan Jamison has been involved in the arts for many years, whether it be through acting, dancing, singing, and directing community theater. “Is It Saturday Yet, Grandma?” is her first published work. Currently, Jan resides in the greater Indianapolis area with her husband, Jim.
“Quinn loves to spend Saturdays with her grandma because she has so much fun doing things like baking and gardening and eating ice cream,” shares Jan. “Sometimes it is hard to patiently wait through the week, so she calls her grandma every morning to discuss their plans.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jan Jamison’s new book is a delightful tale that explores the wonderful and loving relationship a grandmother shares with her grandchild, as well as the importance of being patient. With colorful illustrations to help bring Jan’s story to life, “Is it Saturday Yet, Grandma?” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages, inviting them to follow along on this beautiful journey.
Readers can purchase “Is it Saturday Yet, Grandma?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
