Author Jo Walker’s New Book, "Angel in Disguise," is a Delightful Tale of a Young Girl Who, Despite Her Unique Challenges in Life, Knows That She Was Made Perfect by God
Recent release “Angel in Disguise” from Page Publishing author Jo Walker is a captivating story told from the point of view of the author’s daughter, Shani, who talks about her limb difference that she was born with. Despite the challenges this limb difference might present her with, Shani knows she is loved by God, and was born exactly as He planned.
Lexington, SC, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jo Walker, who resides in South Carolina with her husband and three children, has completed her new book, “Angel in Disguise”: a charming story about the author’s daughter, Selah “Shani” Walker, who was born with a limb difference in both arms and scoliosis of the spine, but refuses to let anything hold her back as she knows she is a child of God and deeply loved by her family, friends, and the Lord.
A native of Bloemfontein, South Africa, author Jo Walker financially contributes to her mission partner, the Carel Du Toit school for the deaf in South Africa. She has a bachelor’s degree from Old Dominion University in speech language pathology and audiology, as well as a diploma from Columbia International University in women’s leadership. The author loves to inspire others to know their worth in Jesus and to find their purpose in life through Him. Her hobbies include running, biking, singing, and spending quality time with her family.
“This book is written from the perspective of a young girl born with a unique limb difference,” writes Walker. “Although she may look different on the outside, she proves her worth as a capable, loved, and distinctive child of God. She encourages those reading her story to love themselves for who they are because they, too, are angels in disguise. The truth of the matter is, it doesn’t matter what you look like, where you are from, or how many limbs you may have, God designed you for a purpose.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jo Walker’s engaging tale is a beautiful story about not letting one’s challenges in life hold them back from achieving their dreams and finding happiness. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Sara Jo Floyd, “Angel in Disguise” is sure to capture the hearts of readers of all ages and remain with them long after its poignant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Angel in Disguise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A native of Bloemfontein, South Africa, author Jo Walker financially contributes to her mission partner, the Carel Du Toit school for the deaf in South Africa. She has a bachelor’s degree from Old Dominion University in speech language pathology and audiology, as well as a diploma from Columbia International University in women’s leadership. The author loves to inspire others to know their worth in Jesus and to find their purpose in life through Him. Her hobbies include running, biking, singing, and spending quality time with her family.
“This book is written from the perspective of a young girl born with a unique limb difference,” writes Walker. “Although she may look different on the outside, she proves her worth as a capable, loved, and distinctive child of God. She encourages those reading her story to love themselves for who they are because they, too, are angels in disguise. The truth of the matter is, it doesn’t matter what you look like, where you are from, or how many limbs you may have, God designed you for a purpose.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jo Walker’s engaging tale is a beautiful story about not letting one’s challenges in life hold them back from achieving their dreams and finding happiness. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Sara Jo Floyd, “Angel in Disguise” is sure to capture the hearts of readers of all ages and remain with them long after its poignant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Angel in Disguise” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories