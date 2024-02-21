Author Jo Walker’s New Book, "Angel in Disguise," is a Delightful Tale of a Young Girl Who, Despite Her Unique Challenges in Life, Knows That She Was Made Perfect by God

Recent release “Angel in Disguise” from Page Publishing author Jo Walker is a captivating story told from the point of view of the author’s daughter, Shani, who talks about her limb difference that she was born with. Despite the challenges this limb difference might present her with, Shani knows she is loved by God, and was born exactly as He planned.