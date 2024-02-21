Author Pastor Tori Clay’s New Book, "Zoey and Mr. Putts," is an Original and Endearing Children’s Story About a Boy with Autism
Recent release “Zoey and Mr. Putts” from Page Publishing author Pastor Tori Clay is a true story about a boy who has autism and is nonverbal who tries different toys to play with but is never made happy by them.
Madison, WI, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pastor Tori Clay, of Detour Corporations Store House Ministries International, has completed her new book, “Zoey and Mr. Putts”: an uplifting children’s story that follows Zoey, a boy with autism who discovers a toy he can play with.
One day, Zoey discovers he can make a toy that he loves that can also help take care of some of his special needs as well. In the end, Zoey gains a friend as well as a toy.
Pastor Tori Clay grew up in Chicago, Illinois, and later moved to Wisconsin, where she and her son, Zoey, currently live. Writing has always been a passion of hers. From her own experiences as a parent of a special needs child, she hopes this book brings a level of understanding to every parent with a child who is like Zoey or anyone who has ever been around a child with special needs.
Clay writes, “There once was a boy named Zoey who was different from the rest. You see, Zoey had autism. Zoey could walk, run, and even ride a bike, but the one thing he could not do was talk.”
She continues, “One day, Zoey wanted to play with a toy; so he tried the different toys he had, like balls, ropes, games, and squishy toys. But none of them seemed to work.”
Published by Page Publishing, Pastor Tori Clay’s fun-to-read tale helps young readers and listeners with special needs remember they are not alone and helps other readers understand those with special needs.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “Zoey and Mr. Putts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
