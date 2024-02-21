Author Parker G. Emerson’s New Book, "Travels with Spot: Paris to Zürich," Follows the Author’s Journey from Paris to the Swiss Alps with His Wife in the Spring of 2019
Recent release “Travels with Spot: Paris to Zürich” from Page Publishing author Parker G. Emerson is a fascinating account that chronicles the author’s adventures while embarking on a Viking River Cruise with his wife from Paris to the Swiss Alps, inviting readers to take part and experience the incredible sights and sounds throughout this scenic and relaxing journey.
Claremont, CA, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Parker G. Emerson, who was the Navigation Center Supervisor on the nuclear missile submarine USS Simon Bolivar for eight years across fifteen deployments deterring global thermonuclear war, has completed his new book, “Travels with Spot: Paris to Zürich” a stirring memoir that documents the author’s travels with his wife during their Viking River Cruise in Europe during the Spring of 2019.
Author Parker G. Emerson has traveled throughout Europe, the United States, and parts of Africa, Mexico, and South Korea beginning with an unguided trip to Europe in 1973. He completed his B.S. in Business Administration at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, while still on active duty. After leaving the US Navy, he moved to California where he worked in the aerospace industry and simultaneously earned his MBA from the University of Southern California. The author has held senior management positions and has started and sold several companies. Now retired, he and his wife, Sandra, enjoy traveling and writing about their adventures.
Emerson shares, “Part travelog and part personal reflections, ‘Paris to Zürich’ takes the reader along as a traveling companion on a Viking River Cruise ‘Paris to the Swiss Alps’ in Spring 2019. Sit back. Relax. Enjoy the sights, cities, and serenity of the trip. There will be more adventures to come.”
Published by Page Publishing, Parker G. Emerson’s engaging tale will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s travels, providing them with a first-class ticket to experience the incredible sights and excursions the author and his wife took part in. Expertly paced and brimming with excitement, “Travels with Spot: Paris to Zürich” will inspire readers to take their own journey to travel and see the world with their own eyes.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Travels with Spot: Paris to Zürich” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Parker G. Emerson has traveled throughout Europe, the United States, and parts of Africa, Mexico, and South Korea beginning with an unguided trip to Europe in 1973. He completed his B.S. in Business Administration at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, while still on active duty. After leaving the US Navy, he moved to California where he worked in the aerospace industry and simultaneously earned his MBA from the University of Southern California. The author has held senior management positions and has started and sold several companies. Now retired, he and his wife, Sandra, enjoy traveling and writing about their adventures.
Emerson shares, “Part travelog and part personal reflections, ‘Paris to Zürich’ takes the reader along as a traveling companion on a Viking River Cruise ‘Paris to the Swiss Alps’ in Spring 2019. Sit back. Relax. Enjoy the sights, cities, and serenity of the trip. There will be more adventures to come.”
Published by Page Publishing, Parker G. Emerson’s engaging tale will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s travels, providing them with a first-class ticket to experience the incredible sights and excursions the author and his wife took part in. Expertly paced and brimming with excitement, “Travels with Spot: Paris to Zürich” will inspire readers to take their own journey to travel and see the world with their own eyes.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Travels with Spot: Paris to Zürich” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories