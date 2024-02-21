Author Parker G. Emerson’s New Book, "Travels with Spot: Paris to Zürich," Follows the Author’s Journey from Paris to the Swiss Alps with His Wife in the Spring of 2019

Recent release “Travels with Spot: Paris to Zürich” from Page Publishing author Parker G. Emerson is a fascinating account that chronicles the author’s adventures while embarking on a Viking River Cruise with his wife from Paris to the Swiss Alps, inviting readers to take part and experience the incredible sights and sounds throughout this scenic and relaxing journey.