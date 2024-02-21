Author Juden Zee’s New Book, "Para Dios Sea La Gloria," is a Stirring Account of the Various Moments in Which God Was There for the Author to Guide and Support Her

Recent release “Para Dios Sea La Gloria” from Page Publishing author Juden Zee is an engaging memoir revealing parts of the author’s life in which God has taken care of her, while also revealing the importance of prayer both during the good and bad times, and not only asking for help from God but praising him for the wonderful things he does.