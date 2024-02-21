Author Juden Zee’s New Book, "Para Dios Sea La Gloria," is a Stirring Account of the Various Moments in Which God Was There for the Author to Guide and Support Her
Recent release “Para Dios Sea La Gloria” from Page Publishing author Juden Zee is an engaging memoir revealing parts of the author’s life in which God has taken care of her, while also revealing the importance of prayer both during the good and bad times, and not only asking for help from God but praising him for the wonderful things he does.
New York, NY, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Juden Zee, a loving mother of two and grandmother to four, has completed her new book, “Para Dios Sea La Gloria”: a Spanish-language, faith-based memoir revealing moments from the author’s life in which God was there for her, helping her through times of troubles while also being by her side through the triumphs and joys along the way.
Juden shares, “Este libro son crónicas de parte de mi vida donde Dios me ayudó. Es bueno orar en tiempos buenos y en tiempos malos, porque Dios sabe todo, y Él ayuda cuando nosotros creemos en el tiempo de Él. Dios me enseñó que Él está en control dándome señales de milagros. Por mucho años, yo guardé diferentes notas y también señales de milagros, y yo siempre quería escribir un libro, y Dios lo hizo posible.”
Published by Page Publishing, Juden Zee’s enthralling tale will reveal the innumerable blessings available to those who open their hearts and minds to God’s presence in their life, looking to him for guidance when the chaos of life can seem overwhelming. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Juden weaves an intimate self-portrait of her relationship with God, hoping her story will inspire others to forge a lasting relationship with their Heavenly Father.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Para Dios Sea La Gloria” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
