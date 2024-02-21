Author Lisa Bramer’s New Book “Trafficked in Plain Sight: A Hybrid's Own War” is a Powerful True Story of Learning to Overcome Trauma in All Its Forms
Recent release “Trafficked in Plain Sight: A Hybrid's Own War” from Page Publishing author Lisa Bramer is a poignant and enthralling memoir that documents the hardships endured by the author at the hands of her own father, and how, despite this, she still loves him. Through it all, the author bares her soul and explores how she managed to cope with every trial she encountered.
Farmingville, NY, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Bramer has completed her new book, “Trafficked in Plain Sight: A Hybrid's Own War”: a gripping account of the struggles and trauma the author faced throughout her life and how she, through her faith and inner courage, managed to rise above it all despite the lasting impacts they had on her.
“This is a memoir of horrifying traumas that someone born into a cult must live through,” writes Lisa. “It is a true story with names and places changed for the safety and privacy of (myself) and anyone involved. You will experience laughter but mostly sadness and feeling sorrow for the innocent victims of such abuse. This book also teaches survival techniques, how to cope with trauma, how to overcome addiction, how to trust people with caution, and more life lessons that helped me survive. And knowing that when you do pass on you will go to heaven helps heal some wounds and give you the courage to go on.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Bramer’s compelling tale will leave readers spellbound as they discover the innumerable challenges and cruelty endured by the author at every turn of her life, and the ways in which she learned to cope in order to survive. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “Trafficked in Plain Sight” weaves an intimate self-portrait that will keep the pages turning and is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Trafficked in Plain Sight: A Hybrid's Own War” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
