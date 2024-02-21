Author Lisa Bramer’s New Book “Trafficked in Plain Sight: A Hybrid's Own War” is a Powerful True Story of Learning to Overcome Trauma in All Its Forms

Recent release “Trafficked in Plain Sight: A Hybrid's Own War” from Page Publishing author Lisa Bramer is a poignant and enthralling memoir that documents the hardships endured by the author at the hands of her own father, and how, despite this, she still loves him. Through it all, the author bares her soul and explores how she managed to cope with every trial she encountered.