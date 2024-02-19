Antiquesmart - The New Way of Buying Old Things
Milwaukee, WI, February 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Local Group Creates Unique App for The Antique Community
A local group comprised of individuals from the Kenosha area has joined forces with Zetaton, a Milwaukee-based leading technology development company, to unveil a groundbreaking solution tailored to the antique community. Introducing Antiquesmart, an innovative mobile application designed to transform the way antique buyers and sellers connect.
Antiquesmart, available for free download on both the App Store and Google Play Store, provides a comprehensive platform for antique enthusiasts to buy and sell antiques and provides a way to connect with others in the antique community previously unavailable. With its user-friendly interface and intuitive features, the app promises to enhance the antique buying and selling experience for users everywhere.
One of the standout features of Antiquesmart is its individual storefronts for sellers, allowing them to showcase their merchandise in a personalized and professional manner. From vintage furniture to rare antiques, sellers can effectively market their items to a global audience. Moreover, listing items on Antiquesmart is entirely free, empowering sellers to showcase and sell their merchandise without any upfront costs.
For buyers, Antiquesmart offers a seamless browsing experience, enabling them to search for specific items by location, category, or price. Whether hunting for hidden treasures in their local area or exploring unique finds from across the globe, users can effortlessly navigate the app to discover their next prized possession. Securely conducting transactions is made easy with both onsite and offsite payment options, powered by the world's leading and most secure payment processor, Stripe. Rest assured, no financial information is stored in our system, ensuring a safe and reliable purchasing experience for all users.
"We are thrilled to introduce Antiquesmart to the antique community," said Andy Young, the founder and the spokesperson for the local group behind the app. Andy, a passionate collector himself, has an eclectic collection of architectural artifacts, industrial items, coin-op, advertising, and artwork. He has a deep commitment to improving the antique buying and selling community and started Antiquesmart to enhance that experience. His determination to improve the antique buying and selling community is what drove him to build the Antiquesmart marketplace. "With the expertise and support of Zetaton, along with other members of the Antiquesmart Team, we've been able to bring our vision to life and create a platform that truly serves the needs of antique enthusiasts."
In addition to the mobile app, Antiquesmart also features a companion website accessible at Antiquesmart.com, offering users a seamless browsing experience across multiple devices.
For more information about Antiquesmart and to join the thriving antique community, visit Antiquesmart.com or download the app today.
Contact Details:
Andy Young,
+1 708 807 0018
