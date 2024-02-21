Patricia F. Frisch, A Married Christian Mystic’s Newly Released “Christian Mystical Theology: A Way of Life”
“Christian Mystical Theology: A Way of Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia F. Frisch, A Married Christian Mystic is an engaging resource for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the varied components of mystical theology.
Summerville, SC, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Christian Mystical Theology: A Way of Life”: is a helpful tool for anyone seeking a deeper relationship with God. “Christian Mystical Theology: A Way of Life” is the creation of published author, Patricia F. Frisch, A Married Christian Mystic. Patricia is a pastoral counselor (psychotherapy/spirituality) with seventeen years of counseling experience with various populations. She began her career path as an elementary school teacher, then as a director of religious education and continued her education in pastoral counseling. Patricia was the owner and director of several counseling centers under the Clinical and Pastoral Counseling Center, LLC. She earned a BS in education with minors in psychology and theology at the University of Dayton.
Her studies included a summer theology program at Catholic and Christian centers in Europe. She received a master’s in theological studies (MTS) at Spring Hill College and an (MA) in pastoral counseling from La Salle University and her PhD at Loyola University of Maryland. During the PhD program, Patricia held an externship at Duke University Medical Center. In addition, Patricia earned a fellowship from the Addiction Recovery Institute in Tryon, North Carolina, and a partial fellowship from the Center for Spirituality, Theology, and Health, director Harold G. Koenig, MD, at Duke University.
Patricia has published Wiley-Blackwell articles in their Cross Currents journal and one in Wiley-Blackwell’s Arthritis and Rheumatology as the first author concerning rheumatology with doctors at Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville, Florida. She peer-reviewed an article in Frontiers for Harold G. Koenig, MD, Duke University. She and her husband of fifty-three years live in a Del Webb community in Summerville, South Carolina.
Frisch shares, “Christian Mystical Theology, A Way of Life” is Bible based. It includes single and married laypeople and the religious who were mystics known throughout centuries up to contemporary times. Mystics are messengers into the Christian and human communities from their divine encounter with Jesus.
“In chapter 1, 'Committed Eros,' Patricia writes about her dual marriages—her human marriage to Richard F. Frisch, fifty-three years, and her mystical marriage with Jesus, thirty-five years. 'Committed Eros' shows her longing for faithful community development. Part 1 chapters also explain mystical theology, the language of the mystics, references for the enrichment, and in-depth exploration of mystics from the Bible up to contemporary mystics and the development of the Trinity.
“Part 2 flows from part 1 with examples from the Gospels and the Christian history of committed mystical friendships through the presence of Jesus. A unique understanding of Jesus and his mother’s relationship to the incarnation becomes the basis for the following chapters regarding committed mystical, agape friendships. Church leadership, intellectual pursuits, and everyday life are finding balance and harmony. Harmony is rising through the mystics, contemplatives, and everyday mystics who enjoy peace through prayerful participation in contemporary mystical theology. The book ends with the hope that everyone finds ways to share their prayer journey with the communities.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia F. Frisch, A Married Christian Mystic’s new book will challenge and inspire readers who look to understand the history and modern implications of mysticism.
Consumers can purchase “Christian Mystical Theology: A Way of Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble, or for a signed copy: patriciaffrisch.com
For additional information or inquiries about “Christian Mystical Theology: A Way of Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
