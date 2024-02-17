Future Horizons Releases "The Hidden Curriculum, 25th Anniversary Edition"
Brenda Smith Myles, PhD, is a former professor in the Department of Special Education at the University of Kansas, and the recipient of the Autism Society of America’s Outstanding Professional Award and the Princeton Fellowship Award, among others. Melissa L. Trautman, MSEd, is a gifted special education teacher with many years of experience working with autistic children. Ronda L. Schelvan, MS, has worked for over 30 years in the field of special education, with excellent results.
Arlington, TX, February 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- We are surrounded daily by unstated rules or expectations that make the world a confusing place. This “hidden curriculum” exists across environments, places, and people. Some people seem to learn the hidden curriculum and its impact almost automatically. Others learn the hidden curriculum only by direct instruction. And that is how this book can help.
In this third edition, the essential features of the original have been maintained and information on evidence-based practices has been added. In addition, the book provides a series of instructional strategies that can be used to teach the hidden curriculum. Instructional aids include charts, forms, and templates designed to make the job of teaching and learning the hidden curriculum more effective.
In this third edition, the essential features of the original have been maintained and information on evidence-based practices has been added. In addition, the book provides a series of instructional strategies that can be used to teach the hidden curriculum. Instructional aids include charts, forms, and templates designed to make the job of teaching and learning the hidden curriculum more effective.
Contact
Future Horizons, Inc.Contact
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
Categories