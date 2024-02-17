RE/MAX Town & Country Announces John Pontillo as the Number One Agent in Rye for 2023
Rye, NY, February 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RE/MAX Town & Country is proud to announce that John Pontillo has been named the Number One RE/MAX TNC Agent in Rye for the year 2023. This prestigious recognition is a testament to John's unwavering commitment to excellence, his deep knowledge of the Rye real estate market, and his dedication to providing the highest level of service to his clients.
John's success can be attributed to his strategic marketing techniques, strong negotiation skills, and the support of RE/MAX Town & Country, which provides a robust platform for its agents to thrive. The accolade is based on data sourced from ONEKEY for the period of January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023, confirming John's top position amongst all RE/MAX Town & Country agents.
Clients and colleagues alike praise John for his proactive approach, transparent communication, and his ability to provide a seamless and enjoyable real estate experience. As a trusted advisor, John goes above and beyond to ensure that every transaction is as successful as possible.
About RE/MAX Town & Country:
RE/MAX Town & Country is a leading real estate company serving Lower & Mid Hudson Valley and the surrounding communities. With a team of experienced and passionate agents, RE/MAX Town & Country is dedicated to delivering exceptional results and personalized service to each of its clients.
Contact
John Pontillo
845-220-6179
https://westchestercounty.homes
