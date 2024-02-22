Eddie L. Webb’s Newly Released, "Learning from the Words of Jesus," Simplifies Bible Concepts in an Accessible Format, Fostering Deep Understanding and Spiritual Insights
“Learning from the Words of Jesus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eddie L. Webb is a transformative guide unraveling the Bible's keywords, fostering a profound understanding of essential spiritual concepts.
Galax, VA, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Learning from the Words of Jesus”: a helpful resource for personal or group study. “Learning from the Words of Jesus” is the creation of published author, Eddie L. Webb, an outdoor enthusiast who enjoys all aspects of God’s natural creation.
Webb shares, “This book is to let the reader understand more about the words in the Holy Bible. It starts out with a word. Then a question is asked what the word means, then it is given an answer. Then it is followed up with a scripture verse from the Holy Bible. The purpose of this book is to give the reader more understanding of the words of the gospel. Jesus talked of these words that are in the Holy Bible. The verses in this book are from the English Standard Version Bible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eddie L. Webb’s new book will empower readers to navigate the profound teachings of the Bible by unraveling its essential keywords, fostering a deeper understanding of spiritual truths.
Consumers can purchase “Learning from the Words of Jesus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Learning from the Words of Jesus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
