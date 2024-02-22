Brionna Nijah’s Newly Released "BREATHE" is an Emotionally Charged Fiction That Explores the Realities of Broken Homes and Mental Health Concerns
“BREATHE” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brionna Nijah is a potent reminder of the very real effects of broken parenting, neglect, and the desperate drive for fulfillment as a young woman’s inner thoughts are explored.
Arlington, TX, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “BREATHE,” a powerful look into the complexities of family connections, is the creation of published author, Brionna Nijah.
Nijah shares, “Alexis struggles to find peace and purpose while navigating through the effects of broken parenting. As questions arise about the purpose in pain-filled living, she sees a glimpse of light that ultimately gets taken from her.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brionna Nijah’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and raise awareness of the need for available mental health care.
Consumers can purchase “BREATHE” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “BREATHE,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
866-554-0919
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
