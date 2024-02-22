Misty Mason-Sulzman, PhD, CCC-SLP’s Newly Released “On Bellwether Brook: The Tale of Bart the Beaver” is an Educational Read Regarding Forgiveness and Emotions
“On Bellwether Brook: The Tale of Bart the Beaver” from Christian Faith Publishing author Misty Mason-Sulzman, PhD, CCC-SLP is an enjoyable opportunity to help young readers learn the importance of apologizing for wrongs committed and how to conquer social conflicts such as hitting or saying hurtful things.
Casper, WY, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “On Bellwether Brook: The Tale of Bart the Beaver”: a charming opportunity to discuss emotions and coping skills. “On Bellwether Brook: The Tale of Bart the Beaver” is the creation of published author, Misty Mason-Sulzman, PhD, CCC-SLP, a dedicated wife, mother, and Oma who earned her PhD in 2004 and has three master’s degrees from various universities. She has been a Speech-Language Pathologist for twenty-nine years. She always has had a love for early language and literacy for children to develop their foundational language and literacy skills.
Mason-Sulzman shares, “The story On Bellwether Brook is a tale of a young beaver who has difficulty expressing himself when he is feeling frustrated or angry. It also captures the feelings of friends who have forgiven one another and moved on after an event. The book reinforces how to apologize for something done wrong. In addition, it teaches how it is never too soon for children to learn that violence is never okay and how hurtful words can be when said out of anger.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Misty Mason-Sulzman, PhD, CCC-SLP’s new book will challenge and encourage young minds as they consider the important lessons found within.
Consumers can purchase "On Bellwether Brook: The Tale of Bart the Beaver" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "On Bellwether Brook: The Tale of Bart the Beaver," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
