Sid Petherbridge’s Newly Released "Chosen 2 Serve: 2nd Edition" is a Touching Celebration of All God Has Provided
“Chosen 2 Serve: 2nd Edition” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sid Petherbridge is an intimate look into the author’s personal journey through life’s peaks and valleys as he reflects on his most cherished and challenges moments.
Valley Village, CA, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Chosen 2 Serve: 2nd Edition”: a message of encouragement for others facing challenging moments. “Chosen 2 Serve: 2nd Edition” is the creation of published author, Sid Petherbridge, who was born and raised in Hawaii before later moving to California.
Petherbridge shares, “I wrote this book to share the life experiences that God has divinely helped me out of. Some situations are humorous, and some are life-threatening. But God pulled me out and guided me through every circumstance. I want the readers to be inspired by the overcoming of difficult situations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sid Petherbridge’s new book will resonate with many as they consider the power of faith and the strength one can find in committing to Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Chosen 2 Serve: 2nd Edition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Chosen 2 Serve: 2nd Edition,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
