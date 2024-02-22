J. Matthews’s Newly Released "The Grumpy Gammy" is an Enjoyable Opportunity for Discussion Key Concepts Like Respect and Compassion
“The Grumpy Gammy” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Matthews is a heartwarming tale of two rambunctious kids and the unexpected lessons they discover when clarity is brought to why a doting grandmother has expectations in place.
New York, NY, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Grumpy Gammy”: a helpful teaching narrative with heart. “The Grumpy Gammy” is the creation of published author, J. Matthews, a dedicated wife and resident of Georgia.
Matthews shares, “Should going to Grandma’s be that hard? Is she scary? Does she hide behind the couch and jump out with a growl that makes a kid shake in their boots? Is she mean? Does she march you into the hall and make you recite your name, age, and date of birth before you can have a cookie? What would make a kid choose anything but going to Grandma’s? Join Wyatt and Maddie as they lay it on the line in this funny but full-of-life-lesson, character-building case of the heart.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Matthews’s new book will captivate young hearts with an enchanting tale that seamlessly weaves together the importance of rules, the magic of compassion, and the joy of understanding, creating a delightful journey for children to learn valuable life lessons.
Consumers can purchase “The Grumpy Gammy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Grumpy Gammy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
