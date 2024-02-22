Raymond Rigolo’s Newly Released "I Stand But Not Alone" Beautifully Narrates the Saga of an Italian Family, Marked by Faith, Resilience, and Enduring Generational Bonds
“I Stand But Not Alone” from Christian Faith Publishing author Raymond Rigolo is a compelling tale of an Italian family's pursuit of enduring faith and business success in America, showcasing resilience, love, and the power of unity across generations.
Pflugerville, TX, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “I Stand But Not Alone”: a touching story of the pursuit of a new life in a new country seeking to honor Christ. “I Stand But Not Alone” is the creation of published author, Raymond Rigolo.
Rigolo shares, “A story of a family from Italy who came to America and led many to Christ as they established a home and business for themselves.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raymond Rigolo’s new book is a captivating exploration of love, family, and faith, weaving a heartwarming narrative as characters navigate the challenges of building a life in a new country, highlighting the enduring power of hope, determination, and the bonds that tie us together.
Consumers can purchase “I Stand But Not Alone” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Stand But Not Alone,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
