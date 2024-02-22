Bruce Warren Heydt’s Newly Released "The Hands of God" Serves as a Cautionary Tale About the Perils of a Society Drifting Away from God's Presence
“The Hands of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bruce Warren Heydt is a chilling exploration of what befalls humanity when faith wanes, unveiling a dystopian world teetering on the edge of moral decay and societal unraveling.
Mount Joy, PA, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Hands of God”: a gripping tale of moral confusion and uncertainty of faith. “The Hands of God” is the creation of published author, Bruce Warren Heydt, a dedicated husband and father who held a successful career in the magazine publishing business before retiring in 2022.
Heydt shares, “The earth, however reluctantly, yields its secrets to archaeologists of Josiah Adams’s caliber. But when an unorthodox book dating from a forsaken past comes to light during one of his digs, bureaucracies and social critics prove less accommodating. Josiah’s discovery pulls back the curtain on a lost age when truth was true and lies were not, when self-interest had its limits and faith had not yet been perverted and discredited. But is anyone prepared to reconsider that the past may have been more honorable than anyone wants to remember and more noble than the world that has replaced it? Or is the world still unprepared for the counterrevolutionary ideas the earth-shattering book reveals?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bruce Warren Heydt’s new book intricately explores the perils of a world losing faith and the dangers in attempting to restore God's work, offering a compelling narrative that delves into the complexities of belief, redemption, and the relentless pursuit of divine purpose.
Consumers can purchase “The Hands of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Hands of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
