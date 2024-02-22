Author Douglas Mytnik’s New Book, “My Journey Into Madness: A Travelogue and Other Short Stories,” Follows One Man’s Quest to Find His Life’s Purpose
Recent release “My Journey Into Madness: A Travelogue and Other Short Stories” from Newman Springs Publishing author Douglas Mytnik is a stream-of-consciousness story about one man’s journey to find a purpose in his life.
Elwood, IL, February 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Douglas Mytnik has completed his new book, “My Journey Into Madness: A Travelogue and Other Short Stories”: an irreverent, bizarre, and sometimes thought-provoking look at the world through the narrator’s eyes, as he navigates through the real and imaginary worlds inside of his mind. Two other short stories are included, bordering on the supernatural occurrences in the lives of their characters. “Lead Us Not Into Temptation” revolves around one man’s possible infidelity and the costs of his possible transgression. “Hope Remained” is a spin on the Pandora myth, about a writer who deals with supernatural forces to help in creating the next great American novel.
Author Douglas Mytnik writes, “How odd that I would end up in a French prison, considering I’ve never been to France. Yet, despite that fact, here I sit. The dank, mustiness of the air reminds me of the setting of The Cask of Amontillado by Edgar Allen Poe, in which two characters walk through the catacombs of Venice to find a prized cask of wine. I don’t want to spoil the story, just read it yourself, or don’t worry about the allusion and move on with your life. Maybe this is just an illusion. Why did I hear the homophone between the two words, 'allusion' and 'illusion?'
“Homophones work when you hear the words, but I am seeing them. I can tell they’re spelled differently, even though they’re pronounced basically the same. But, when you read, you do hear a voice in your head. Or is it just me? Maybe I’m schizophrenic. What if the voices tell me to do something bad? Oh God, maybe that’s why I’m in prison. What did I do? But wait, I still have never been to France, so something’s not right. Am I becoming paranoid? Maybe I was in an illusion, and now I am awakened to reality. That’s some Shutter Island shit there. But how else could I even be here? And the bigger question is why? I guess I’ll have to let the whole thing play out before I get any answers.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Douglas Mytnik’s entertaining and enlightening work offers readers a one-of-a-kind experience.
Readers who wish to experience this unique work can purchase “My Journey Into Madness: A Travelogue and Other Short Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Author Douglas Mytnik writes, “How odd that I would end up in a French prison, considering I’ve never been to France. Yet, despite that fact, here I sit. The dank, mustiness of the air reminds me of the setting of The Cask of Amontillado by Edgar Allen Poe, in which two characters walk through the catacombs of Venice to find a prized cask of wine. I don’t want to spoil the story, just read it yourself, or don’t worry about the allusion and move on with your life. Maybe this is just an illusion. Why did I hear the homophone between the two words, 'allusion' and 'illusion?'
“Homophones work when you hear the words, but I am seeing them. I can tell they’re spelled differently, even though they’re pronounced basically the same. But, when you read, you do hear a voice in your head. Or is it just me? Maybe I’m schizophrenic. What if the voices tell me to do something bad? Oh God, maybe that’s why I’m in prison. What did I do? But wait, I still have never been to France, so something’s not right. Am I becoming paranoid? Maybe I was in an illusion, and now I am awakened to reality. That’s some Shutter Island shit there. But how else could I even be here? And the bigger question is why? I guess I’ll have to let the whole thing play out before I get any answers.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Douglas Mytnik’s entertaining and enlightening work offers readers a one-of-a-kind experience.
Readers who wish to experience this unique work can purchase “My Journey Into Madness: A Travelogue and Other Short Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories